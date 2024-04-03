Jon Moxley's return to popular promotion officially announced 

Jon Moxley has just been booked for a return to popular promotion Wrestling REVOLVER next month. This adds to his busy schedule as he has also been booked for matches overseas.

The former AEW World Champion was last seen on the promotion back in January, taking on Gringo Loco in a Lucha Deathmatch. Mox has had a busy schedule as he competed in Japan in early January before beginning another great run in AEW. He has not been seen since Revolution as he has been gearing up for his matches in CMLL and NJPW.

On Twitter, Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Jon Moxley will be returning to their promotion next month as they will be holding their show in Dayton, Ohio. They have yet to reveal his opponent for the event.

"[BREAKING] Signed for 5/17 #RevolverFRIDAY Dayton, OH LIVE on @FITETV+ The RETURN of Jon Moxley! Tickets of on sale: THIS WED, April 3rd at 8pmET RevolverTickets.com," the promotion tweeted.

Jon Moxley talked about competing having the chance to compete in Arena Mexico

A few days ago, members of the AEW roster appeared at a recent CMLL event. One of these matches included Matt Sydal and the Blackpool Combat Club being in eight-man tag action.

Despite coming up short during the match, a great atmosphere welcomed them across the arena. Jon Moxley spoke in detail about this as they were interviewed post-match.

He talked about how the crowd for the show could be compared to the other big crowds he experienced, having competed in several major arenas worldwide. He felt the fans' passion and claimed he would return in the future.

"That was amazing. That was the loudest building that I've ever wrestled in. I've been in every building from Madison Square Garden to Korakuen Hall to Tokyo Dome to Wembley Stadium but I don't know if I've ever felt truly passionate energy and love of the sport than it did from these people in Mexico tonight so for that, I will come back. I came to Mexico to do a favor for my friend Bryan Danielson. It was always his dream to wrestle here and now I've discovered that there's a goldmine of passion for this sport of professional wrestling here in Mexico City."

At this point, Moxley will continue his busy schedule. He is set to team up with Shota Umino this Saturday at NJPW's Sakura Genesis event.

