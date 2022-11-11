Jon Moxley's stipulation-based match against top AEW star "had a little trouble", says WWE legend

WWE legend Mick Foley has weighed in with his thoughts on one of AEW's most divisive matches in its short history: Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's exploding barbed wire deathmatch.

Moxley and Omega's feud became so volatile in 2021 that the only way they could settle their differences was by shedding blood in a violent encounter. An exploding barbed wire deathmatch between the pair was set up as the main event of the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view. While the contest is best remembered for its lackluster aftermath, it was one of the most gruesome matches in AEW history.

One person who knows all about deathmatches is Mick Foley, who spoke about the clash between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega on his Foley is Pod podcast, stating that AEW had a little bit of trouble getting it right. He doesn't believe the bout was the best way to showcase Omega's talents.

"I'm not sure barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny's huge gifts, they had a little trouble with the stipulations. You either stay on one side of the road or the other, if you design it to be in the middle, it gets squashed like a grape, even if that's just emotionally." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Despite being the "Hardcore Legend," Foley also commented on the deathmatch style itself. He admitted that even though the stipulation is not for everyone, he understands why it's so popular.

"The people that watch it are good people, who like to see consenting adults do weird stuff. I don't condone it, but I understand it. But I feel like the people that take that step and do it for more than the money are worthy of our admiration, even if it's not your thing." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

How much blood will Jon Moxley shed at Full Gear 2022?

The AEW World Champion has become known for donning a crimson mask in many of his matches. Despite not having to worry about exploding barbed wire at Full Gear, Jon Moxley will give everything he can to retain his title.

Moxley will defend his championship in the main event against MJF in what will be his third defense of the title since regaining it on the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in September 2022.

However, MJF has a fire underneath him, the likes of which fans have not yet seen from him. He is determined to take the spotlight away from everyone at Full Gear after having so many of his big moments taken away from him due to outside circumstances.

