Jon Moxley's wife and former WWE announcer Renee Paquette on potentially joining AEW

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, addressed the possibility of joining AEW.

Paquette signed with WWE in 2020 and worked as a backstage interviewer, presenter, and color commentator. After an eight-year tenure, she left in 2020, one year following her husband's arrival in rival promotion.

During Starrcast V, Paquette was asked whether or not she intended on joining AEW alongside Moxley as an announcer. The Canadian went on to reveal that she doesn't enjoy commentary and hasn't had any conversations with Tony Khan, but refused to rule out a role of a different nature.

“I’ve never had any actual conversations with Tony [Khan],” Paquette said at the Starrcast media scrums when asked about potentially becoming an announcer for AEW. “I’ve not had any conversations with anybody there about stepping in and doing that … There is one thing that I definitely learned and that’s that I don’t love calling matches … Maybe it’s conducting interviews, maybe it’s finding some other kind of shows or some other kind of thing there, but I don’t know, maybe.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

¡i! @MadSpire



Jim Ross: "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means! Jim Ross here with my broadcast colleagues Renee Young and Tom Phillips!"

Renee & Tom: "Uh..." @TheShiniestDan2 I'm picturing a world where AEW hired Renee Paquette and Tom Hannifan at the desk.Jim Ross: "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means! Jim Ross here with my broadcast colleagues Renee Young and Tom Phillips!"Renee & Tom: "Uh..." @TheShiniestDan2 I'm picturing a world where AEW hired Renee Paquette and Tom Hannifan at the desk. Jim Ross: "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means! Jim Ross here with my broadcast colleagues Renee Young and Tom Phillips!"Renee & Tom: "Uh..."

As a result of Jon Moxley's employment status in All-Elite, fans have forever speculated that Paquette will make the move sooner or later, while that hasn't been the case thus far.

Renee Paquette has been critical of AEW's women's division in the past

Despite not making her way to the promotion as of yet, Renee has had things to say about the way the women's division is booked in All Elite Wrestling. Former women's world champion Britt Baker won the inaugural Owen Hart Cup, defeating Toni Storm and Ruby Soho along the way.

Speaking on The Sessions podcast, Paquette made it clear she felt others should get their spotlight.

"I think when Toni Storm didn’t go over Britt on their way to the tournament, and then to have Ruby also lose, it would be nice to have one of those women in that spot." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The All-Elite women's division has come under fire from fans and critics alike, and while Britt Baker has undoubtedly become a prominent star, there are those who agree with Paquette's notion and want to see others on the roster shine.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far