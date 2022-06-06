"Spread some of that love around" - Renee Paquette gives her opinion on AEW's handling of the women's division

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette recently opened up on some of the booking decisions concerning the AEW women's division.

All Elite Wrestling has often been criticized for its booking of the women's division by both fans and critics. Britt Baker defeated former WWE Superstar Toni Storm in the semi-finals of the recently concluded Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, and fans immediately took to social media to express their displeasure at the result.

Speaking on The Sessions podcast, Paquette said that having Storm and Ruby Soho lose to Baker in the tournament probably wasn't the right decision.

"My fingers not fully on the pulse with every little nuisance of things going on, but I think when Toni Storm didn’t go over Britt on their way to the tournament, and then to have Ruby also lose, it would be nice to have one of those women in that spot. Like I’m saying, Britt is f***ing great, there’s no denying that. I think she’s fantastic, I think she is head and shoulders at the top of that division, but to spread some of that love around as they’re bulking up that division, these women are stars." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Story continues below ad

Renee Paquette praised both Toni Storm and Ruby Soho for their skills and added that Kris Statlander is getting close to their levels as well.

You can check out the full results of this week's AEW Rampage HERE.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 featured three women's matches

At the recently concluded All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, the first of the women's bout saw TBS Champion Jade Cargill successfully defend her title against Anna Jay. In the post-match confrontation, Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, made her AEW debut.

Story continues below ad

In another match, Britt Baker faced former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament finals. The former emerged victorious after a clash that lasted over 13 minutes to become the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Cup winner.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa also successfully defended her title against another former WWE Superstar, Serena Deeb. She hit the Thunder Driver to win the match after almost 17 minutes.

Additionally, Paige VanZant and Tay Conti also featured in a six-person mixed tag team match at the pay-per-view.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far