AEW personality sends a message to Jon Moxley's wife Renee Paquette after Rampage goes off-air

This week's edition of AEW Rampage was headlined by Jon Moxley and the newly crowned ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta. Following the match, one AEW commentator sent a funny message to Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

During their main event bout, Yuta was busted open by the former AEW World Champion. The Pure champion might have lost the bout but earned the respect of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Seeing the events, Excalibur, who was calling the main event, sent a hilarious tweet to Renee Paquette, stating that she now has a new son in Wheeler Yuta.

Here's what The Man in the Mask said:

"ATTN: Renee Paquette. Please take care of your new son. He does not require much, but he lost a lot of blood tonight."

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta stole the show on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta had a stellar clash on this week's edition of AEW Rampage. The match was full of strikes, big spots, and blood.

Yuta hit a brilliant flying dive at the former World Champion, but Moxley got the upper hand when he ran Yuta into the steel steps and busted him open.

The Pure champion was put at a disadvantage since he was constantly losing blood but took Moxley to the limit anyway. The latter bit Yuta and hit him with two Paradigm Shifts, but Yuta valiantly kicked out both times.

Jon Moxley finally locked in his chokehold, and his opponent passed out, giving Moxley the win. After the match, a bloody Yuta received a handshake and the respect of William Regal, and a nod of approval from Bryan Danielson.

Does this entail that Wheeler Yuta will join the Blackpool Combat Club? We will find out soon. What were your thoughts on the main event? Tell us in the comments.

