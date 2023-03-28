Jon Moxley says he has "never seen so much bulls**t drama in one place" as AEW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has had his fair share of locker rooms during his career, but he claims he has never experienced more drama in his life than in All Elite Wrestling.

It seemed that in 2022, the one thing that plagued AEW was the level of backstage drama that leaked out into the public eye through promos, comments in interviews, or news of backstage altercations.

In the infamous "Brawl Out" incident between CM Punk and The Elite, Sammy Guevara had it out with both Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo, and MJF called AEW President Tony Khan a "f**king mark" during a show where top people from Warner Brothers Discovery were in attendance.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Honestly, this whole IG drama just makes me think CM Punk is about to return to AEW very soon. 🤷‍♂️



Then again, I could be wrong though, and I'm fine… You guys know how Kanye West deliberately stirs up drama every time he's dropping a new album or promoting something he owns?Honestly, this whole IG drama just makes me think CM Punk is about to return to AEW very soon. 🤷‍♂️Then again, I could be wrong though, and I'm fine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You guys know how Kanye West deliberately stirs up drama every time he's dropping a new album or promoting something he owns? Honestly, this whole IG drama just makes me think CM Punk is about to return to AEW very soon. 🤷‍♂️Then again, I could be wrong though, and I'm fine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jDlkDhk0t2

One person who seems to have avoided all of the drama is Jon Moxley, who stated on Renee Paquette's podcast, "The Sessions," that despite the fact he loves AEW, there is so much drama backstage.

“I spent eight years on the indies, spent a couple of years in WWE developmental, spent like eight years in WWE, I have never seen so much bulls**t drama in one place in my entire f**king life. I hate to say that, but it’s like—and I don’t know whether it’s the age of social media, s**t gets blown out of proportion, like one person types out one stupid f**king drunk tweet and all of a sudden, it’s all anyone wants to talk about.” [11:55-12:24]

Moxley was caught up recently after CM Punk took to his Instagram page to claim that the former AEW World Champion refused to job to him, as well as claiming that Chris Jericho and famed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer are both liars.

Jon Moxley will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

If there is one thing that separates Jon Moxley from the rest of the AEW roster, it's that he does his talking in the ring. It will be no different when Mox and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club take to the ring this week on Dynamite.

Jon Moxley will once again team up with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in trios action to face former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle and The Boys.

Outside of the ring, many will be wondering what is next for the BCC in their quest to take out The Elite after they supposedly put The Young Bucks in the hospital, as well as attacking Kenny Omega after his match against El Hijo del Vikingo.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes