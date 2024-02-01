Jon Moxley seemingly fires shots at WWE; calls out wrestlers for their "behavior"

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley has seemingly once again taken a shot at his former workplace while addressing his rivals from this week's AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley competed in a singles match against Jeff Hardy on last night's Dynamite. Moxley picked up the victory after making Hardy pass out to his submission move. However, after the match, Moxley taunted the CMLL Stars, who were in attendance. The luchadors from CMLL, Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero, did not waste any time jumping the barricade and attacking Moxley in the ring.

In an exclusive backstage interview posted by AEW on Twitter/X, Moxley sent a warning to the CMLL stars. However, he may have proceeded to take a jab towards WWE during the promo:

"I'm not even that mad about it to be honest with you, these things happen but that behavior must be paid for. This is like that show on that other channel, easy lazy American wrestlers. Nah, man, this is All Elite Wrestling and The Blackpool Combat Club is the elite of the elite. Tonight you showed up in our backyard, you better hope and pray that we never show up in yours." [From 01:33 to 02:17]

Expand Tweet

MJF states he has nothing but respect for Jon Moxley

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley taking a risk by leaving WWE to join an up-and-coming promotion like AEW in 2019 .

In his article for The Players' Tribune, MJF heaped praise on the former three-time AEW World Champion.

"The thing you have to understand with Mox is that he chose AEW. Maybe that sounds obvious, but it’s not. It’s hard to explain. It’s like people have these weird emotional scars about wrestling, from so many years of there being only one game in town. Where it’s like..… Ok. You wrestled classics in Ring of Honor? You were a top guy on the indies? You sold out arenas in Mexico? You were (literally) “big in Japan”? Cool…… have you ever said “Welcome to Monday Night Raw,” though?? I just think there’s a segment of fans who would always assume, no matter what, that WWE was Plan A. But Jon took a f*cking sledgehammer to that assumption."

He added:

"He was part of WWE’s Plan A. He headlined there for half a decade. Was their world champ, was in their biggest stable, drew money, drew ratings, moved a**loads of merch. And in the absolute prime of his career he said, Thanks for the memories, thanks for the gigantic offer. But I’mma try this other thing over here. That’s the sh*t a lot of guys will TALK about doing. Jon is the one guy who actually went out and did it. Dude has my infinite respect," MJF continued.

Jon Moxley's risk has definitely paid off, as he has had a great run in All Elite Wrestling so far. He is a former three-time AEW World Champion and is also a former International Champion. Moxley has also been involved in some great rivalries with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and more.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley capture the AEW World Title for a fourth time? Let us know in the comments section below.