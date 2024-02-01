Jon Moxley suffers a 4-on-1 beatdown at the hands of stars outside AEW

Jon Moxley was in for a brutal beatdown at the hand of stars outside AEW after his match with Jeff Hardy on Dynamite tonight. Moxley won the match but his joy was short-lived as he was attacked by stars from CMLL.

After Jon defeated Jeff, he went for a handshake with the former WWE star but was rejected and that set the tone for him. He was initially shocked but brushed it aside as though it were nothing.

He then posed for the crowd before talking smack to the luchadors from CMLL who were ringside. That did not sit well with them as they jumped over the barricade and went on a 4 on 1 attack on Jon Moxley. Mox was taken down by their superiority in numbers and was not able to fend them off on his own.

While the Blackpool Combat Club were not able to come out for the save, it was other AEW stars like Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker who rushed out to stop the attack. This has the potential to set off a huge cross promotion match between the eight stars involved.

