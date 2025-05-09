Jon Moxley sends final message to Samoa Joe ahead of AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sent a message to his current title contender, Samoa Joe, on this week's episode of Collision. The two men will clash for the belt inside a steel cage next week at Dynamite : Beach Break.
This Wednesday, The Samoan Submission Machine took on and defeated former World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a hard-hitting Dynamite main event. Although the Death Riders were seemingly set to descend on Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs arrived to his teammate's aid, armed with a steel chair. The former TNT Champion planted The Swiss Cyborg on that very chair, as retaliation for what he and his stable-mates had done to Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.
Samoa Joe is set to take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in a Steel Cage Match next week on Dynamite: Beach Break. On this week's edition of Collision, which aired on Thursday instead of its usual Saturday-night slot, The One True King addressed his current championship contender as the war between The Death Riders and The Opps rages on.
Moxley admitted that he fully expects Joe to deliver a lot of punishment to him in their upcoming showdown in Chicago. The Purveyor of Violence vowed to persevere regardless, claiming that there is nowhere else he would rather be next Wednesday than locked in a steel cage with The Destroyer.
It remains to be seen whether Mox's title reign will survive Samoa Joe next week on AEW Dynamite : Beach Break 2025.