Jon Moxley sends final message to Samoa Joe ahead of AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley sent a message to his current title contender, Samoa Joe, on this week's episode of Collision. The two men will clash for the belt inside a steel cage next week at Dynamite : Beach Break.

Ad

This Wednesday, The Samoan Submission Machine took on and defeated former World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a hard-hitting Dynamite main event. Although the Death Riders were seemingly set to descend on Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs arrived to his teammate's aid, armed with a steel chair. The former TNT Champion planted The Swiss Cyborg on that very chair, as retaliation for what he and his stable-mates had done to Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.

Ad

Trending

Samoa Joe is set to take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in a Steel Cage Match next week on Dynamite: Beach Break. On this week's edition of Collision, which aired on Thursday instead of its usual Saturday-night slot, The One True King addressed his current championship contender as the war between The Death Riders and The Opps rages on.

Moxley admitted that he fully expects Joe to deliver a lot of punishment to him in their upcoming showdown in Chicago. The Purveyor of Violence vowed to persevere regardless, claiming that there is nowhere else he would rather be next Wednesday than locked in a steel cage with The Destroyer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Mox's title reign will survive Samoa Joe next week on AEW Dynamite : Beach Break 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More