Jon Moxley set to face 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has just announced a blockbuster match including Jon Moxley and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy.

Hardy and Moxley are two former WWE Champions. The duo has never collided with one another in singles action, neither in WWE nor AEW.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that The Charismatic Enigma and The Purveyor of Violence will lock horns for the first time ever on this week's episode of Dynamite on January 31, 2024.

"This Wednesday 1/31 New Orleans, LA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @JonMoxley vs @JEFFHARDYBRAND Mox vs Jeff Hardy 1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return: THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan shared.

Jon Moxley is entering this match with a win over Shane Taylor and Lee Moriraty in tag team action, along with Claudio Castagnoli on Collision.

However, Jeff Hardy's momentum seems to be derailed after losing to Swerve Strickland this past week on Dynamite.

This will be the first time in 2024 that Jon Moxley will be appearing in action on Wednesday night. The last time he was on Dynamite, Moxley defeated Jay White and Swerve Strickland in the semi-final of the Continental Classic tournament.

