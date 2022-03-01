Jon Moxley set to face former WWE star in a first-time-ever match 

AEW star Jon Moxley will go to war with Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, at an upcoming show.

Busick was a long-tenured performer with WWE, having joined the company back in 2015. He had a decent run in the global juggernaut, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships on one occasion, alongside his partner, Danny Burch.

After spending more than six years with WWE, Biff Busick finally left the promotion in November 2021 after requesting his release.

A few hours back, Josh Barnett announced that the dream match between Jon Moxley and Busick would become a reality at Bloodsport 8 on March 31st at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

He said the following:

"Busick wanted to enter Bloodsport at the top of the pyramid and Moxley is there to see him crash and burn. A mat clinician takes on a human tsunami. Jon Moxley takes on Biff Busick at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8" tweeted Josh Barnett."

Check out Barnett's tweet below:

Though it's hard to imagine Moxley losing to Biff Busick at Bloodsport, it's safe to say the latter would put his best foot forward. Moreover, considering both the former AEW Champion and Busick are known for their hard-hitting wrestling style, fans can expect a violent outing from the two performers.

Biff Busick's former tag team partner also recently called out Jon Moxley

Not just Busick, but his tag team partner from WWE, Martin Stone, formerly known as Danny Burch, also recently called out Jon Moxley.

Taking to Twitter, Stone revealed that he would be back in the squared circle in two to three months and that he wanted to collide with Moxley.

Martin Stone🇬🇧 @strongstylebrit 2/3 months I'm back...give me JON MOXLEY 2/3 months I'm back...give me JON MOXLEY

However, before his match with Busick and a possible clash with Stone, the former WWE Champion needs to focus on Revolution 2022. Mox is set to meet Bryan Danielson at the March 6th show. The highly-anticipated bout is one of the biggest attractions of the AEW's first pay-per-view of the year.

Given how both Moxley and The American Dragon are two of the company's biggest stars, it'll be interesting to see who Tony Khan books to come out on top.

