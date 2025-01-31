Jon Moxley set for huge non-AEW appearance; Sting also announced

Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance at a non-AEW event. This event is also set to feature Sting.

WrestleCon Indianapolis is set to take place on January 31 and February 1. The event is set to feature a music concert from Jeff Hardy and an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Apart from this, several wrestling stars are set to appear at the convention for a meet and greet with the fans. Renee Paquette, Arn Anderson, Kurt Angle, Ken Anderson, Matt Cardona, Danhausen, and Ric Flair are set to make an appearance at the event.

Jon Moxley and Sting will also be at the event for a meet and greet with the fans. WrestleCon took to their social media to officially confirm Moxley and Sting's involvement.

"WRESTLECON CHEAT SHEET UPDATE! 🚨 Planning your WrestleCon experience? We’ve got you covered! The WrestleCon Cheat Sheet has been UPDATED 📝🔥📍 Check it out now at WrestleCon.com! Stay ahead of the game and make the most of your WrestleCon weekend! Who are you most excited to meet?"

Jon Moxley says anybody can join The Death Riders

Ever since they came together last year, The Death Riders have looked unstoppable. They have been on a mission to transform AEW into the company it was meant to be. However, not everyone on the roster believes in the group's vision which has resulted in them having a lot of enemies. However, Moxley's door is always open for those who believe in his ideology.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up, Moxley said that anybody can join his team if they are willing to check their ego at the door.

"Anybody can be on my team. Claudio is on my team. You can be on my team. You [points at the camera] can be on my team. Anybody can be on our team. But you better show up every single day, ready to give everything you have. You better be at 100%. You better drop f**king ego at the door, and if you can't do that, pack your bags and get out." [From 13:12 - 13:36]

It will be interesting to see if anybody will be able to stop Jon Moxley and his crew's path of destruction.

