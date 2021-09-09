Jon Moxley set to have a long feud with a legendary rival - Reports 

According to the latest reports, the newly-crowned GCW Champion, Jon Moxley, will embark upon a long feud with his former rival Nick Gage.

Cassidy Hayes of BodySlam.net reported that Moxley and Gage will have a series of matches over the next few months. Furthermore, the feud between the two is expected to culminate at GCW's biggest show of the year, Spring Break, during next year's WrestleMania weekend.

At GCW: Art of War event on September 4, Jon Moxley defeated then-champion Matt Cardona in mere seconds to capture the title. Post-match, Nick Gage confronted Moxley.

Jon Moxley vs Nick Cage for GCW World Championship



It's Happening 🔥



Less Goo Babyyy pic.twitter.com/UBH3A26RYu — Mr Itch (@MrItch14) September 5, 2021

Though the former AEW Champion invited the 'Death Match' specialist to AEW for a match, Gage declined the offer. He stated that the title must be defended in GCW. Nick Gage announced he would face Jon Moxley for the GCW title at the company's event in New Jersey on October 9.

Jon Moxley and Nick Gage are no strangers to each other as they have previously wrestled in several violent matches. Their latest series of matches also promises to be memorable.

What is Jon Moxley up to in AEW?

Though Jon Moxley hasn't had many main events in the last few months, his aura and appeal have hardly diminished. He remains one of the most beloved babyfaces of AEW.

Jon Moxley, the GCW world champion

wearing a GCW hoodie on an AEW pay per view



wrestling someone from NJPW



2021 is the year of the professional wrestling fan. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ZI97xoRdh0 — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 6, 2021

At All Out 2021, Moxley defeated NJPW veteran Satoshi Kojima. Despite the match lacking a storyline, Moxley and Kojima put forth a fantastic clash for the Chicago crowd.

Jon Moxley continued his winning streak on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he defeated another NJPW legend, Minoru Suzuki. With so much momentum on Mox's side, it wouldn't be an easy task for Nick Gage to defeat him.

Also Read

Do you think Jon Moxley and Nick Gage can rekindle the magic of their matches from CZW? Do you want Gage to win the GCW Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Angana Roy