Jon Moxley is set to lose his World Title at AEW Revolution, says veteran (Exclusive)

With AEW Revolution just around the corner, the fanbase is starting to heat up with speculation about the title matches. Regarding Jon Moxley's match, veteran wrestler Mark Briscoe thinks that the Purveyor of Violence may be heading to a title loss.

Moxley has been, as expected, an exceptionally violent champion of the company since winning the belt from Bryan Danielson. He has managed to defend the title even against some seemingly insurmountable odds, against Powerhouse Hobbs, and even in a four-way match involving Orange Cassidy, Adam Page, and Jay White. However, Mark Briscoe thinks Revolution may have a different result.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark stated:

"I am gonna go with Cope. I think the people, I think the people go home happy, and I think Cope gets that title belt out of that briefcase and holds it high in Los Angeles. I see a new champion in the future." [20:00 onwards]

In response to criticism against Moxley as a champion, Briscoe said:

"I see that, but stars make fights, you know, and that's his style, and he has been very successful for many years now, and he won a lot of fights. So it's kind of hard to argue with Jon Moxley as World Champion if you ask me." [20:30 onwards]

The AEW star also talked about Kyle Fletcher

Besides sharing his thoughts about Moxley's match, Mark Briscoe also talked about Kyle Fletcher ahead of his AEW match with Will Ospreay.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Briscoe stated:

"Kyle Fletcher is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling. The best thing to ever happen to him, was for him to develop a chip on his shoulder that he currently has. He was a tag team guy forever, much like myself. Him and Mark Davis, me and my brother had the pleasure of wrestling those guys in Queens, New York, at House of Glory."

It remains to be seen what is next for Kyle Fletcher down the line at AEW Revolution.

