Rising AEW star has "a chip on his shoulder," says Mark Briscoe (Exclusive)

AEW's roster has some amazingly distinct talents, many of whom are incredibly supportive of each other. However, Mark Briscoe thinks that one of the stars has grown popular due to his attitude change.

The star being talked about is Kyle Fletcher. Since turning on Will Ospreay last year at WrestleDream, Fletcher has revamped his on-screen character with a new appearance and personality. He now seems much more focused on his goals as a heel, having developed a stubbornness that wasn't present before.

Speaking about Kyle ahead of his match at AEW Revolution, Mark Briscoe said in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda:

"Kyle Fletcher is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling. The best thing to ever happen to him, was for him to develop a chip on his shoulder that he currently has. He was a tag team guy forever, much like myself. Him and Mark Davis, me and my brother had the pleasure of wrestling those guys in Queens, New York, at House of Glory."

He added:

"But they are a very formidable tag team 100%, but since Will, the night that he took those clippers and shaved his hair 'cause he just wanted everyone to know, that he was nothing like Will Ospreay, that's when he left Will's shadow." [8:00 onward]

Mark Briscoe also talked about AEW star Hangman Adam Page

According to Mark Briscoe, Hangman Adam Page is another star whose attitude could have contributed to his winning at Revolution.

In the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark discussed how Hangman is a loose cannon. He stated that this unpredictable nature could help him in his upcoming match against MJF.

"I mean, Adam Page is a loose cannon. He is absolutely a very dangerous man... If I am a betting man, and I am putting money on this match, I am going with Adam Page just because, because of that. Because he is so unpredictable. He is so aggressive. He is so highly skilled now," he said.

As of now, only time will tell what happens at AEW revolution.

