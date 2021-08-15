Jon Moxley set for big title match at AEW All Out against "dream" opponent - Reports

Jon Moxley does not have a match yet for AEW All Out, which will take place on the 5th of September from Chicago, IL.

F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer gave fans an insight into AEW's potential plans for Moxley at the pay-per-view. According to Meltzer, Jon Moxley, who wrestled at NJPW Resurgence last night and was later at ringside for the IWGP US Title match, will be facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at All Out. Meltzer said that Moxley had spoken to Tony Khan and requested that Tanahashi be his opponent. Meltzer also added that facing Tanahashi was Moxley's "dream match":

"That's probably going to be in Chicago for All Out. I know that Moxley... there was a whole scenario built, I presumed Tanahashi would win and the way that it was all set up but this. It was Tony Khan's call but Moxley asked Tony Khan, I don't know the name but obviously, the name is Tanahashi, so I do know the name. He [Moxley] wanted a match with a certain guy and Tony Khan said I will do my best to make it happen. This was his call. So this is Moxley's dream match and that's a big one for the pay-per-view I think, in a lot of ways just because it's Tanahashi on an AEW pay-per-view so that's a pretty big deal," said Meltzer.

Jon Moxley was ringside for the main event at NJPW Resurgence

The main event of NJPW Resurgence last night saw AEW's Lance Archer defending the IWGP United States Championship against Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Jon Moxley was at ringside for the match. Both Archer and Tanahashi took each other to the limit but in the end, it was Tanahashi who won the match. If Tanahashi does wrestle Jon Moxley at All Out, it will be his first match on All Elite Wrestling.

