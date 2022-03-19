Jon Moxley set to battle former IWGP Champion in a massive first-time-ever match

Jon Moxley will soon go to war with former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at the upcoming NJPW: Windy City Riot show in Chicago.

For those unaware, The Aerial Assassin has been hinting at a match against the former AEW Champion for the last few weeks, first calling him out during a Rev Pro show last month.

A few hours back, NJPW posted an official video of Mox finally responding to Ospreay, saying he would come face-to-face with the NJPW star at the April 16th event in Chicago, Illinois.

Now, the dream match between Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley has been confirmed, as evidenced by the former's latest tweet. The former IWGP Champion recently took to the microblogging site to share the match's graphics, moments after NJPW confirmed that the bout would go down at the Windy City Riot event.

"There you are. Saturdays 16th April! Windy City. Ospreay Vs Moxley," tweeted the NJPW star.

You can check out the tweet below:

Apart from Mox vs. Ospreay, stars like Jay White, Brody King, JONAH, Minoru Suzuki, and others are also scheduled to compete at the April 16th event.

Could Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay live up to the expectations?

It's safe to say that Moxley and The Aerial Assassin's upcoming match is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent memory. Despite creating waves in the wrestling business over the last few years, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay surprisingly never crossed paths until now in 2022.

Going by just how talented the two performers are inside the squared circle, fans would be expecting nothing less than a classic from them. While it's anyone's guess as to who would win, considering they are two of the biggest stars in the industry, the former Lunatic Fringe and The Aerial Assassin are at least sure to deliver a memorable match.

It remains to be seen if Mox and Will Ospreay's match will be a one-off outing or pave the way for a long-term feud.

Are you excited to see Jon Moxley and The Aerial Assassin collide against each other at NJPW: Windy City Riot? Who's your pick to win the dream match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha