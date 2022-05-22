Jon Moxley to reunite with former WWE star at non-AEW event

AEW star Jon Moxley will team up with former WWE star Sami Callihan after a decade at Pro Wrestling Revolver's Cage of Horrors.
Moxley and Callihan last partnered together as The Switchblade Conspiracy on February 19, 2011, at Ground Breaking Wrestling when they challenged for the GBW Tag Team Championship. However, they lost to the team of NI4NI of CORE and JT Roberts. The duo first teamed up on 'The Crew' after Callihan's debut in 2005, along with Dick Ricks and Pepper Parks (now known as The Blade).
They have also teamed up in several independent promotions, including Combat Zone Wrestling and Westside Xtreme Wrestling. They also won the wXw World Tag Team Championship in 2009.
Moxley and Callihan will square off against The Wolves - Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards - on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa.
The duo were originally set to reunite at Pro Wrestling Revolver's Tales From The Ring event on October 30, 2021, but Callihan suffered an ankle injury on September 20, 2021.
Jon Moxley will make an appearance in another indie promotion
Before his July 9 reunion with Sami Callihan at PWR's Cage of Horrors event, the former AEW World Champion will make his return to Game Changer Wrestling's You Wouldn't Understand on June 18.
Moxley is the current GCW World Champion after beating Matt Cardona at The Art of War Games in September 2021. He recently retained the title against AJ Gray at Spring Break 6 event on March 31, 2022.
It should be noted that Mox's opponent for the upcoming event hasn't been announced.
Fans will have to wait and see who Moxley's opponent at GCW will be. It also remains to be seen if he will defend his world title.
