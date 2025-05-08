Jon Moxley suffers huge setback in closing moments of AEW Dynamite; Death Riders member taken out

Jon Moxley has suffered a major setback to end AEW Dynamite tonight, and this may have implications for one of his crucial matches soon. He has to deal with one of The Death Riders being out of action.
Just moments ago, Samoa Joe faced off against Claudio Castagnoli in tonight's main event. It was a close contest between the two. However, Joe caught Claudio off guard and quickly countered him into a Coquina Clutch. The Swiss star immediately tapped out.
The former NXT Champion was prepared for any post-match antics as, immediately, the rest of The Death Riders came out at the ringside. Powerhouse Hobbs came in with a steel chair in hand to even the odds. Jon Moxley and the rest of the group did not dare enter the ring.
Hobbs took the chance and began attacking Claudio, who was still in the ring, with the chair. After a series of strikes, Samoa Joe grabbed him and tossed him rib-first into the steel chair. This was revenge after Claudio took out both Hook and Katsuyori Shibata with a similar maneuver.
The commentary team brought up how in the past, Jon Moxley has been hesitant to help his stablemates when they're in trouble. With Claudio possibly out of action for the foreseeable future, Moxley might be in danger next week during his Steel Cage match with Samoa Joe.