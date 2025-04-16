AEW star has no remorse for HOOK's condition during Dynamite match

A top star and AEW champion has issued a chilling warning to HOOK and his teammates ahead of their championship showdown this week. The talent in question, Claudio Castagnoli, even referenced the up-and-comer's father to convey his message.

The Swiss Cyborg teamed up with his protege Wheeler Yuta on the April 9 edition of Dynamite to face Samoa Joe and HOOK in a two-on-two tag bout. The match stemmed from The Opps foiling The Death Riders' interference during Jon Moxley's AEW World Title defense against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025. The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil secured the win for his stable after submitting Yuta with the Redrum in a hard-hitting main event.

However, HOOK and Joe were assaulted by The Death Riders after the match. The former FTW Champion in particular took a rough beating, suffering a Neutralizer at the hands of Castagnoli on the crossbars of a steel chair before the heels were chased away by The Samoan Submission Machine. The latter challenged The One True King's soldiers to defend their AEW World Trios Titles on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru against The Opps, and Mox's crew accepted the call last Saturday.

Due to PAC sustaining an unfortunate injury last week, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will team with Jon Moxley this Wednesday to defend the trios belts against Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK.

Ahead of the upcoming special episode, The Swiss Superman took to X/Twitter to issue a warning to The Opps, posting a photo of HOOK taking a double-team maneuver. His caption, incidentally, paraphrased the iconic catchline of the 25-year-old's father, All Elite announcer Taz.

"Survive if WE let you," wrote Claudio.

Check out Claudio Castagnoli's tweet below:

Moments before taking last Wednesday's steel chair spot, HOOK was spotted throwing up in the ring, leading to conjecture that the rising star had been concussed. However, the rumor was later seemingly dismissed by a report, which claimed that the New York native had not sustained a concussion during or after the tag match.

Announced lineup for this AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru

This week in Boston, AEW Dynamite will officially become the longest-running pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history. Spring BreakThru, set to air from the MGM Music Hall, will stage several high-stakes matches, including:

Mercedes Mone vs. Athena [Women's 2025 Owen Hart Tournament match]

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita [Men's 2025 Owen Hart Tournament match]

Hangman Adam Page vs. unnamed Wild Card opponent [Men's 2025 Owen Hart Tournament match]

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (c) vs. The Gates of Agony [for the World Tag Team Titles]

The Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps [for the World Trios Titles]

It remains to be seen what else Tony Khan and company have planned for fans this Wednesday.

