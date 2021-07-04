Jon Moxley surprises fans with new look

Jon Moxley can be seen sporting a new look with his hair trimmed short in a video that's currently making the rounds on Twitter.

Jon Moxley has been doing fine for himself in All Elite Wrestling ever since he made his way to the promotion way back in mid-2019. Moxley quickly rose up the ranks in AEW and went on to become a world champion by defeating Chris Jericho at Revolution 2020.

Jon Moxley recently made a memorabilia signing appearance in Las Vegas. Moxley wore a cap during the event. He removed the cap for a split second and fans caught a glimpse of Moxley's new look.

Check out the clip below:

Jon Moxley is bald i REPEAT Jon Moxley is bald 😐 pic.twitter.com/ZJNQUICWCj — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 4, 2021

Although many fans on Twitter are sure that Moxley has shaved his head bald, a closer look at the video indicates that he might have simply cut his hair a bit shorter than usual.

Jon Moxley bald now man pic.twitter.com/L68s4TRct5 — The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) July 4, 2021

just ranted to nami about jon moxley being bald pic.twitter.com/1o9nSfQAm5 — HOEY SAMOEY (@NYIARULES) July 4, 2021

Jon moxley is bald 😭 — JakeZeSnake ➐ (@PinnacleSZN) July 4, 2021

Jon Moxley made a name for himself during his in WWE and was one of the most popular babyfaces for the better part of a 7-year run on the main roster. Moxley left WWE in 2019 due to differences with creative and left fans speculating about a possible jump to All Elite Wrestling.

Moxley made his big debut at the promotion's first event, Double Or Nothing 2019 and took the wrestling world by storm. He stood tall over a fallen Kenny Omega to end the show in what was one of the coolest visuals to come out of pro-wrestling.

Moxley had the following to say after his debut in a backstage segment:

"One day, you will all come to my funeral, just to make sure that I stay dead, but today is not that day. I'm alive! My heart is still beating and I'm breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time. My name is Jon Moxley and I'm on a mission to reclaim my soul, and I know I'm not the only one who thinks... you know it's about time this industry got a facelift. So make no mistake about it. This is an official declaration of war tonight. To anyone who wants to get in my way, and anybody who stands in AEW's way. We have a mission, to knock the pillars of this industry on their a**. We ain't reading any more history books baby, we're writing them. This is what you call a paradigm shift." Moxley proclaimed

Jon Moxley is currently on hiatus

Jon Moxley carried AEW on his shoulders during the pandemic era and did a great job as the company's World Champion. He recently took a hiatus from AEW to welcome the arrival of his daughter with Renee Paquette. His biography, Mox, is also due to be released later this year.

