  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley has a surprising reaction after his ally calls AEW star a "parasite" 

Jon Moxley has a surprising reaction after his ally calls AEW star a "parasite" 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 05, 2025 00:09 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Jon Moxley was seen having an interesting reaction after a member of the Death Riders launched a verbal attack at a popular AEW name. They claimed that the individual was a "parasite".

Ad

To start Collision tonight, the faction was in trios action against Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest. This was not a complete walk in the park for them, nor did this push them to their limits. Daniel Garcia was able to score the win for the group by locking in a Dragon Tamer submission hold.

Post-match, Garcia was confronted by his former ally, 'Daddy Magic' Matt Mennard. On previous occasions, he has just given him a cold shoulder, but this time it seems that he has grown annoyed with Mennard constantly pestering him. He finally revealed why he joined the Death Riders.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Daniel Garcia gave a simple reason for splitting up with him, and this was his being tired of losing. He decided to side with winners, in hopes of things getting better for him. He did not hold any ill will for Mennard and asked him to have understanding for him instead.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Interestingly, Garcia had pent-up frustration for another individual, Nigel McGuinness. He called the veteran a "parasite" and claimed that he would have ended up like him if he had stayed on the same path.

Ad

The cameras showed Jon Moxley's reaction to that line, and he hilariously could not hold back from showing his enjoyment. The crowd ended up laughing as well, as this was not usual behavior from the former AEW World Champion.

See his reaction in the clip below.

Jon Moxley is set to be in action at WrestleDream in a few weeks as he'll be taking on Darby Allin in an I Quit match. Both men thrive in these types of matches, and it remains to be seen who will outlast the other.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications