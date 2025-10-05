Jon Moxley has a surprising reaction after his ally calls AEW star a "parasite" 

Jon Moxley was seen having an interesting reaction after a member of the Death Riders launched a verbal attack at a popular AEW name. They claimed that the individual was a &quot;parasite&quot;. To start Collision tonight, the faction was in trios action against Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest. This was not a complete walk in the park for them, nor did this push them to their limits. Daniel Garcia was able to score the win for the group by locking in a Dragon Tamer submission hold. Post-match, Garcia was confronted by his former ally, 'Daddy Magic' Matt Mennard. On previous occasions, he has just given him a cold shoulder, but this time it seems that he has grown annoyed with Mennard constantly pestering him. He finally revealed why he joined the Death Riders.Daniel Garcia gave a simple reason for splitting up with him, and this was his being tired of losing. He decided to side with winners, in hopes of things getting better for him. He did not hold any ill will for Mennard and asked him to have understanding for him instead. Interestingly, Garcia had pent-up frustration for another individual, Nigel McGuinness. He called the veteran a &quot;parasite&quot; and claimed that he would have ended up like him if he had stayed on the same path.The cameras showed Jon Moxley's reaction to that line, and he hilariously could not hold back from showing his enjoyment. The crowd ended up laughing as well, as this was not usual behavior from the former AEW World Champion.See his reaction in the clip below.Jon Moxley is set to be in action at WrestleDream in a few weeks as he'll be taking on Darby Allin in an I Quit match. Both men thrive in these types of matches, and it remains to be seen who will outlast the other.