Jon Moxley talks about CM Punk in AEW

Ever since All Elite Wrestling started, one guy who everyone speculated to join the new promotion is CM Punk. Now, former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley has given his thoughts about CM Punk being in AEW.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley was asked whether CM Punk will be a good fit in AEW. Answering that, Moxley left the doors open by stating that CM Punk could fit in well if he wanted to, and it's up to him.

"If he wanted to be, that's still really up to him. This is a place where a lot of people who love to wrestle come to wrestle. This is a great place to be."

CM Punk



3 times World Heavyweight Champion

2 times #WWE Championship

1-time World Tag Team Champion

1-time #WWE Intercontinental Champion

Money in the Bank winner - 2008, 2009 pic.twitter.com/rlKxSqc7Bp — Serious Entertainment Wrestling 🇧🇧 (@inspyrelife) January 19, 2021

What would it take for CM Punk to get back to wrestling?

A former two-time WWE Champion, CM Punk controversially left WWE after Royal Rumble 2014. While he hasn't been completely out of the loop, fans are still waiting for the Straight Edge Superstar to return to a wrestling ring.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, CM Punk revealed that it would take an interesting and fun storyline for him to return to the ring, as well as 'just the stupidest amount of money'. However, CM Punk also stated that he has more interest in working with All Elite Wrestling as he hasn't wrestled most of the wrestlers in AEW before.

"I think there's more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle, but that's just because I've never wrestled them before - Young Bucks, Kenny Omega. Talking about your husband, I look at that and I go, 'Well I wrestled him already.' So, it's just less interesting than something new. On the WWE side of things, I don't know that there's anybody there currently that I haven't wrestled that I would be interested in wrestling."

Professional wrestling is a business where one can 'never say never'. No one expected the likes of Sting to show up in AEW, but that happened. Will CM Punk ever join AEW? Only time will tell.