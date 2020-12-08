CM Punk reveals what it would take for him to get back to wrestling again

Former WWE Champion CM Punk remains a fan-favorite even over six years after leaving the company. It was at Royal Rumble 2014 when CM Punk last wrestled for WWE before parting ways with them due to several differences. Ever since that day, fans have been wanting to see The Best in the World return to wrestling.

Recently, CM Punk joined Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast. During the conversation, Paquette asked the big question of what it would take for CM Punk to return to wrestling, to which he stated that above everything else, he would want an amazing and fun storyline before adding the condition of 'the stupidest amount of money'.

"Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take above all an interesting scenario. A story that would be fun to tell. Also, just the stupidest amount of money. But they could save themselves a whole lot of money if they just presented... a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point."

Hey! It’s @CMPunk day on the pod!! Check out the interview on Oral Sessions!! 👀 https://t.co/7pplEgvIwR — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 8, 2020

CM Punk on which promotion he would be more interested to wrestle

CM Punk further spoke about how he would be more interested to work with the roster of All Elite Wrestling because he has never wrestled most of the top stars of the promotion. He also added that he isn't much interested in wrestling anyone on the current WWE roster.

"I think there's more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle, but that's just because I've never wrestled them before - Young Bucks, Kenny Omega. Talking about your husband, I look at that and I go, 'Well I wrestled him already.' So, it's just less interesting than something new. On the WWE side of things, I don't know that there's anybody there currently that I haven't wrestled that I would be interested in wrestling." (h/t Cultaholic)

1 YEAR AGO, CM PUNK RETURNED ON WWE BACKSTAGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/qS0bMrQ8eG — ❌BEST GAMER IN THE WORLD❌ (@BestGamRnDaWrld) November 25, 2020

CM Punk made a surprising return to Vince McMahon's promotion, in a way, when he joined WWE Backstage as a special contributor last year. It was Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young in WWE), the host of the show, who announced his grand return in what was one of the most shocking moments of the year. However, CM Punk made it clear that he was not employed by WWE but FOX Sports.