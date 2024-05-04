Jon Moxley teases bringing former WWE United States Champion to a major promotion after almost a year

Jon Moxley recently teased taking a former WWE Superstar to a major promotion. The star being discussed is Claudio Castagnoli.

The former United States Champion has been a crucial member of the Blackpool Combat Club. He has been the ultimate powerhouse within the stable. He recently lost to Swerve Strickland on an episode of Collision. The last time Castagnoli was in NJPW was at Dominion held in June 2023 where he teamed up with Moxley and Shota Umino against Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii.

At NJPW's Donkatu Night One, Jon Moxley, Shota Umino, and El Desperado lost to House of Torture's EVIL, Ren Narita, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Despite being a six-on-six contest, the rest of the HoT members interrupted in the match. Further at Night Two, The Purveyor of Violence will go one-on-one against Narita for the title.

Speaking on the post-match interview at Donkatu, a furious Moxley warned Ren to come with backup as he was going to bring his own "shooter." As Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson are currently out of action, the only member left is Claudio Castagnoli. The IWGP World Champion also threatened to bring a couple of others as his allies.

"I don't like the House of Torture. S**t like that ain't why I come to Japan. But you want gang warfare? You bring your friends tomorrow, Narita. I'm gonna bring Shooter and maybe a couple of hood motherf***ers'm gonna call up," he said.

Jon Moxley retained his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Dynamite

Jon Moxley was slated to face Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 24 edition of Dynamite for the IWGP title. However, during the match Hobbs sustained a knee injury and a recent report suggests that he will need surgery.

As per the reports from Fightful Select, the star could be out for a lengthy period.

Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito at Windy City Riot last month to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in his career. Moments after winning, Ren Narita confronted him as the two stars are now engaged in a heated rivalry.

Fans will also hope that Powerhouse Hobbs will make a swift recovery and return to the ring as soon as possible.

