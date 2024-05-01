Very unfortunate update on AEW star - Reports

New details have just come to light about a massive AEW star who recently suffered an unfortunate injury.

Ever since the start of his AEW career, it looked like Powerhouse Hobbs was destined to be a top star. Although he was relatively unknown at the time, his heel turn against Cody Rhodes did wonders for his career. Hobbs has come into his own as a big bad heel who the fans love to hate. His growth earned him a place in The Don Callis Family where his destructiveness continues.

His efforts finally paid off when he got an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Jon Moxley. However, Hobbs failed to put the champion away. To make matters worse, Hobbs suffered an injury in that match, and that's seemingly not even the end of his misfortune.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select is now reporting that Powerhouse Hobbs has to undergo surgery for his injury, meaning that he could be out of action for an extended period of time.

"Powerhouse Hobbs requires surgery on his injury, @FightfulSelect has learned. We wish him a speedy recovery"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs once asked for Lex Luger's permission to use his finisher

Powerhouse Hobbs often towers over his opponents due to his massive frame. Over the years, he has used many moves to deliver pain to his rivals. One such move is the torture rack, which he got from Lex Luger himself.

Speaking on his Lex Expressed podcast, Luger mentioned that Hobbs called him up to request permission to use his finisher.

"There's a guy in AEW, Powerhouse Hobbs. He's using the [Torture] Rack a little bit. He's got a good look; I like him! So, he very respectfully called me up and asked me—he got my number from Sting—if he could use my finisher. 'Well boy, you don't have to ask me to use my finish!' But I go, 'Absolutely!' I'm like, 'Man, rack 'em up'. So he's used a little bit. So I don't consider it my move; it's like a great finisher! It always got a rating in the 2K games, [and] still does. When you get a guy up there, it's match-over. It's a great finish!" Lex said.

Expand Tweet

It's sad to hear that Powerhouse Hobbs will seemingly be stepping away from the ring for a while. We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback