AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs apparently asked a WWE Legend for his finisher

WWE Legend Lex Luger recently revealed that Powerhouse Hobbs asked for his permission to use his finisher move.

After working in the pro wrestling industry for nearly two decades, the 65-year-old star hung up his wrestling boots in 2006. He is employed under WWE, assisting the company on its Wellness Policy.

Speaking on his Lex Expressed podcast, The Narcissist commented on other wrestlers using his finisher move, Torture Rack. Luger disclosed that Hobbs called him to seek permission to use The Torture Rack, and the legendary wrestler gladly permitted it.

"There's a guy in AEW, Powerhouse Hobbs. He's using the [Torture] Rack a little bit. He's got a good look; I like him! So, he very respectfully called me up and asked me—he got my number from Sting—if he could use my finisher. 'Well boy, you don't have to ask me to use my finish!' But I go, 'Absolutely!' I'm like, 'Man, rack 'em up'. So he's used a little bit. So I don't consider it my move; it's like a great finisher! It always got a rating in the 2K games, [and] still does. When you get a guy up there, it's match-over. It's a great finish!" Lex said.

Why was Powerhouse Hobbs angry with Will Ospreay after their match on Dynamite?

Powerhouse Hobbs took on Will Ospreay in a losing effort on the April 3 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The climax saw The Aerial Assassin taking The Embodiment of Willpower down with a botched Hidden Blade to pick up the win.

After the match, Hobbs was visibly angry with his opponent, forcing Don Callis to intervene and restore order. Ospreay later revealed that the former TNT Champion was unhappy with the botched move.

However, Ospreay later updated fans that everything was fine between them, and Hobbs also reacted to the tweet with a smiling gif.

