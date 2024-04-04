Powerhouse Hobbs was apparently hot backstage after Will Ospreay botched a spot on AEW Dynamite

Recently signed AEW star Will Ospreay has revealed that tempers were high between him and Powerhouse Hobbs backstage after a botched spot during their match on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay was set to square off against another Don Callis Family member, Powerhouse Hobbs. The former had already defeated the other two members, Kyle Fletcher, on an episode of Dynamite and Konosuke Takeshita at the recent Revolution pay-per-view.

It was another hard-hitting match as The Aerial Assassin tried to neutralize The Embodiment of Willpower. At the end of the bout, Ospreay put down Hobbs with Hidden Blade. However, the ending seemed like a botch, as Ospreay landed on his opponent's head while hitting him with the finisher.

After the match, Don Callis came out to cool things between the two. Meanwhile, Ospreay took to the 'X' social media platform to reveal that Powerhouse Hobbs' temper was high backstage after their match, but everything is fine now. The latter also reacted to the post with a smiling gif.

"Hey yo @TrueWillieHobbs is legeit one of the toughest lads in the game. Saw him backstage afterwards, tempers bit high....i did land on his big head as well. So 💩 happens aye @TheDonCallis smoothed it over and everything is fine. Thanks for haveing me, all love💚," Ospreay wrote.

Will Ospreay is set for a dream match at AEW: Dynasty

After an incredible encounter with Konosuke Takeshita in his first match as a full-time AEW star at Revolution, Will Ospreay is set for a dream match at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view.

Ospreay will take on The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, on April 21.

Danielson wrestled Lance Archer on the latest episode of Dynamite and came face-to-face with Ospreay while making his entrance. It remains to be seen how the story between Danielson and Ospreay develops heading into AEW: Dynasty.

