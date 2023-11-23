Jon Moxley unexpectedly pays respect to wrestling veteran

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley picked up a big win on the most recent edition of Dynamite, but he unexpectedly paid some respect to another wrestling star after his match was over.

Mox faced Mark Briscoe in the main event of the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of AEW Dynamite, which was also both men's first match in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament.

After a physical bout that saw Mark get busted open, Moxley picked up the win after hitting his 'Death Rider' finishing move. However, once the match was over, Jon decided to show some respect to his opponent.

Expand Tweet

Mark Briscoe was about to leave the ringside area and head backstage, but Mox called him back into the ring and extended his hand as a sign of respect. Briscoe accepted the handshake before heading to the back.

Some people believed that this moment happened off camera as the episode of Dynamite had run long on some feeds. However, it was featured in the live broadcast as AEW had secured an over-run on TBS.

Jon Moxley still has four matches to go in the AEW Continental Classic

With his win over Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley took the first step towards the finals of the Continental Classic. Sitting on three points, Mox joins both Swerve Strickland and Jay White who also picked up victories on Dynamite at the top of the Gold League.

Moxley will have to face both Swerve and Switchblade, as well as Rush and Jay Lethal in the coming weeks, with the former AEW World Champion hoping to beat everybody and advance to the tournament finals at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th.

Expand Tweet

While this is happening on Dynamite, the Blue League will unfold primarily on Collision. That field consists of Bryan Danielson, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Andrade El Idolo, Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston.

Do you think Jon Moxley will win the AEW Continental Classic? Let us know in the comments section below!