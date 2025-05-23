Jon Moxley's match at AEW Double or Nothing had to wait until the go-home edition of Dynamite was officially announced. As soon as that happened, social media erupted with the idea of a major name returning to the show.

Eddie Kingston is the top star, who has been out of action due to an injury. On this week's edition of Dynamite, it was set in stone that Moxley's Death Riders and The Elite will collide against the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

This led to a section of fans erupting with speculations that Eddie Kingston might return at the event and go right after Jon Moxley, while being excited to see him back. The duo has a history of being allies and rivals in All Elite Wrestling.

"Jox Moxley will leave the arena on a stretcher if that's the case," a fan tweeted.

"WE WANT THE MAD KING!" a fan commented.

"Heck Eddie walking out somehow covered in blood carrying a gas can would be perfect Eddie return lol," another user tweeted.

"The pop of Eddie going feral on him. Bruh," a user commented.

On the other hand, other fans believed he could neutralize the threat of Moxley's new ally and his former rival, Gabe Kidd. Kingston was injured in a match against Kidd at the 2024 NJPW Resurgence event.

AEW star opened up about aligning with Jon Moxley

As mentioned, Gabe Kidd recently aligned himself with Jon Moxley and his hard-hitting crew, The Death Riders. He revealed that they were both very like-minded and had common violent goals as part of their personalities.

“You don’t need to worry about that. You know, it’s right in front of your eyes. If you want to ask these questions and you want to know what’s going on in my mind, it’s right in front of you (...) So sit back, ’cause you’ll know what’s about to happen. You’ll know. We are very like-minded. That is all I need to say. We are very like-minded in our goals. In our goals, in our violent goals, we are very like-minded," Kidd said. [H/T - Ringside News]

With the former NJPW star on Moxley's side, it will be interesting to see if he interferes in his Double or Nothing match, which could lead to Eddie Kingston's return.

