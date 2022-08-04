"They just want to spew whatever they believe as the gospel" - Ring of Honor star Jonathan Gresham opens up about disengaging with fans

Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has detailed why he has stopped interacting with fans in the last few years.

Gresham recently dropped his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. He was allegedly dissatisfied with his creative direction and had a fallout with Tony Khan regarding the same. It was also reported that Gresham demanded a release from AEW after the incident.

In an interview with WrestlePurists, Gresham noted that fans blindly believe the statistics and information on the internet.

“I got out of interacting with the fans a few years back because I realized they just want to spew whatever they believe as the gospel. The stats on Wikipedia, they take as the gospel. But the thing is, that Wikipedia could’ve been made seven years ago. Since then, of course, the person probably didn’t grow in height. But his weight has changed."

He also highlighted being confident in his physical stature:

Also, I’ve never been embarrassed by my size. So when wrestling promoters are like ‘What’s your height?’, I was like. ‘5’4”.’ They’re like ‘You want me to say 5’7″?’ I say ‘Nah, 5’4.”‘ (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Jonathan Gresham reveals that people believe him to be smaller than Rey Mysterio

The Lucha legend is known as the "Ultimate Underdog" in the wrestling industry. Despite being smaller in size than most fellow wrestlers, Rey Mysterio has achieved incredible success in the business.

In the same interview, Jonathan Gresham noted that people believe him to be 4'9" in height compared to Mysterio being 5'4″. He also mentioned that he is of the same height as the former WWE Champion.

“I hear this thing a lot that I’m smaller than Rey Mysterio. I can assure you, I’ve met the man on three occasions. We are the exact same height. But for some reason, for some reason, I am 4’9 or whatever the f*ck. My mom is 4’10” and I can see on top of her head. It’s just ridiculous that people want to believe. My Wikipedia might say I weigh 160 something, but I literally almost weighed 200 lbs a few months back. I’m literally at 180 something right now.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Jonathan Gresham is currently not featured in any of AEW's or ROH's shows. Fans will have to wait and see if he will potentially return to the promotion's programming amidst alleged creative differences between the two parties.

Do you want Gresham to return to ROH? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far