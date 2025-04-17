Josh Alexander's AEW debut sparks heartfelt supportive message from wife

Josh Alexander surprised the wrestling world by making his debut in AEW earlier tonight. Watching him deliver his first in-ring performance in the land of All Elite, Alexander's wife sent out a heartfelt message.

On the April 16, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, the former TNA World Champion was revealed to be the Wildcard, who was scheduled to wrestle 'Hangman' Adam Page in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. This was the first match of the night, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts.

The match was captivating, as Alexander delivered a stellar performance despite losing the bout to Adam Page. After the match, he even teased joining forces with former TNA personnel, Don Callis.

Following the end of Dynamite, Josh Alexander's wife, Jade Chung, took to her X account to post a photo with him backstage.

She reflected on her own past, having made her ROH debut in 2005 in Boston. Chung expressed her happiness watching her husband make his AEW debut twenty years later in the same city.

"I made my debut for ROH on April 16, 2005 in Boston, MA where I joined The Embassy. Fast forward to April 16, 2025, I’m back in Boston to watch my husband debut and show the world how Elite he is. Today was beyond special @Walking_Weapon @AEW."

With Josh Alexander now officially All Elite as revealed by Tony Khan, it will be interesting to see his journey in a new landscape moving forward.

