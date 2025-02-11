Judgment Day member never considered joining AEW, wants to end career in WWE

The Judgement Day is one of the top factions in WWE. They have been running strong since 2022 and Carlito recently addressed whether he considered a move to AEW before coming back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

At the 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, Carlito made his shocking return to the company. He joined the LWO upon his return. However, the former United States Champion shocked the world and joined The Judgement Day last year and has remained a prominent part of the group.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Bad Apple opened up about whether he considered joining AEW in 2021. Carlito revealed that loyalty played a huge part in his decision and he's loyal to the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran also revealed that he would like to end his career in the company.

“Um, I have a thing with loyalty, you know what I mean? I’ve only ever been a WWE guy. Always kind of liked that, being a one-company guy. So, as long as they’ll have me, I’d try to stay loyal to WWE as long as I could and honestly, I would like to end my career with them.” [H/T:Ringsidenews]

WWE star Carlito opens up about who stabbed John Cena

In 2004, Carlito and John Cena were involved in a heated rivalry. During the feud, John Cena was written off television after he was stabbed at a nightclub. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Carlito opened up about the incident and claimed that it wasn't him or his bodyguard Jesus who took out John Cena.

"I don't know what the official story is nowadays, they changed it over the years. Apparently, I was at the club and he got stabbed. I don't think it was me that stabbed him, or my my buddy Jesus. I don't think it was Jesus, or maybe it was, I don't know. All I know is it wasn't me. I think somebody at the club [did it]. Luckily, he made a movie during that time too. So we're lucky he didn't get stabbed that badly," Carlito said. [H/T - CVV]

We will have to wait and see if Carlito and John Cena have an interaction during The 16-time world champion's retirement tour.

