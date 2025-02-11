4-time WWE champion claims he didn't stab John Cena while they were feuding

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and John Cena is set to make regular appearances after Elimination Chamber 2025. Meanwhile, The Leader of the Cenation's former rival, Carlito, claimed he didn't stab The Franchise Player when they were feuding.

In 2004, John Cena and Carlito were feuding on WWE SmackDown for the United States Championship. In their ongoing feud, the Doctor of Thuganomics was written off for weeks when he was stabbed by someone in a nightclub. According to the storyline, which changed a lot in the coming years, it was Carlito and his bodyguard Jesus who took out the former champion.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former Intercontinental, United States, and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion claimed he didn't stab John Cena, nor did Jesus stab him. The Caribbean Cool thinks someone in the nightclub did.

"I don't know what the official story is nowadays, they changed it over the years. Apparently, I was at the club and he got stabbed. I don't think it was me that stabbed him, or my my buddy Jesus. I don't think it was Jesus, or maybe it was, I don't know. All I know is it wasn't me. I think somebody at the club [did it]. Luckily, he made a movie during that time too. So we're lucky he didn't get stabbed that badly," Carlito said. [H/T - CVV]

John Cena will reportedly win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to the Stamford-based promotion for his final run as a full-time competitor. However, it didn't start as smoothly as he expected when he lost the Men's Royal Rumble match, which was won by Jey Uso. After the event, he announced his entry into the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match in Canada.

After the announcement, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre punched their tickets to the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match against John Cena with only two spots remaining. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), John Cena is set to win the gimmick match.

The Leader of the Cenation is reportedly set to win the match and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The insider stated that the plan for John Cena to win the Men's Elimination Chamber was finalized around October to November last year.

It'll be interesting to see if The Leader of the Cenation can leave his final WrestleMania appearance as a world champion.

