John Cena to face major name at WrestleMania 41 following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 didn't go according to John Cena's way, as he was eliminated by Jey Uso, who won the gimmick match. According to a new report, the management has a major match in store for The Leader of the Cenation heading into WrestleMania 41.

Royal Rumble 2025 was a reality check for John Cena as he competed in the gimmick match for the final time and lost. However, The Leader of the Cenation is determined to stop at nothing, as he wants a title match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the 16-time World Champion is set to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes. According to the insider, the plan was in place since October or November for John Cena to pursue the 17th World Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

Trending

It'll be interesting to see if The Leader of Cenation will be able to make history at the event during his final appearance.

Major name wants a match with John Cena in WWE

John Cena's final WWE run hit a roadblock at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when he lost to Jey Uso in the finals. However, the match also had Joe Hendry as a participant, who wanted to face The Leader of Cenation before the Hollywood star retired from in-ring competition.

In an interview on Behind The Turnbuckle, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry detailed his first encounter with The Leader of Cenation as a fan and why he wanted to share the ring with him.

"You also can't write the fact that John Cena was the first pro wrestler that I ever spoke to when I was 15 years old. So what an honor it would be to share the ring with someone; he's on my Mount Rushmore. One of the greats. Carried the business at a time when it was a very difficult thing to do. All the respect in the world, but look at this belt. Are you telling me John Cena wouldn't be excited about going for this?" Hendry said. [From 02:37 - 03:02]

It'll be interesting to see which new faces get a crack at John Cena during his retirement tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback