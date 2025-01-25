John Cena gets called out by world champion for a major dream match

John Cena's last run has begun, and he's set to compete at the Royal Rumble for the final time. Meanwhile, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry called out The Leader of the Cenation for a match.

Last year, Joe Hendry broke several social media records when he appeared on WWE NXT. The rising star had a few matches and appearances on the developmental brand before he shifted his focus towards the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this month, Hendry won the prestigious title and became the face of TNA Wrestling. In an interview on Behind The Turnbuckle, the current TNA World Heavyweight Champion called out the 16-time World Champion, as The Leader of the Cenation is the star's dream opponent and thinks Cena should challenge him for the title.

"You also can't write the fact that John Cena was the first pro wrestler that I ever spoke to when I was 15 years old. So what an honor it would be to share the ring with someone; he's on my Mount Rushmore. One of the greats. Carried the business at a time when it was a very difficult thing to do. All the respect in the world, but look at this belt. Are you telling me John Cena wouldn't be excited about going for this?" Hendry said. (From 02:37 to 03:02)

John Cena sends message to two WWE stars

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to the Stamford-based promotion for his final run under the new regime when WWE RAW made its Netflix debut. The appearance led to his upcoming entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, The Leader of the Cenation is busy with his projects in Hollywood, and recently, What Drives You was streamed on Roku, where Logan Paul and The Miz appeared on the show.

Today, Cena sent a message to both stars and thanked them for their hospitality and participation in the show days before the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble, which could potentially feature both stars in it.

It'll be interesting to see if Cena can win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

