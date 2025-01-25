John Cena sends a message to two WWE stars days before his in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2025

John Cena is days away from entering a WWE ring for Royal Rumble 2025, and The Leader of Cenation aims to win the gimmick match. Meanwhile, he sent a message to Logan Paul and The Miz.

Over a decade ago, The Miz got his break as a major player in the Stamford-based promotion when he feuded with John Cena and defeated him at WrestleMania 27 to retain the WWE Championship. The two have crossed paths on different occasions and have earned each other's respect as performers.

Today, John Cena sent a message to Logan Paul and The Miz, who invited The Leader of Ceantion to their homes to shoot for What Drives You, which aired on Roku. He also thanked them, Travis Baker, and Jelly Roll for contributing to the miniseries.

Trending

"Wanted to say a massive thank you @travisbarker @JellyRoll615 @LoganPaul and @mikethemiz for opening up your homes, your cars, and some of the places that matter to you the most. We learn about each other and ourselves through conversation. Grateful to spend some time with you all," Cena wrote.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer explains why he's not a fan of John Cena

John Cena's illustrious career is hard to replicate, as The Leader of Cenation was the face of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. Outside of his accomplishments in WWE, the star became successful in Hollywood, and it looks like he could capture his 17th World Championship before the end of his run.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated he's not a fan of John Cena. While the veteran was a bit vague about it, he did state he likes the former world champion and respects him and his work a lot in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'm not a John Cena fan. I'm just not a John Cena fan. I like the guy, and I have a lot of respect for him. I mean, I've talked to him about different stuff, but like I said, I'm just not a John Cena fan. I'll leave it with you. I'm not a John Cena fan." [From 16:30 onwards]

It'll be exciting to witness John Cena in his final Royal Rumble appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback