WWE Hall of Famer: "I'm not a John Cena fan" (Exclusive)

John Cena's retirement will be among the top angles throughout 2025, and while he is a massive fan favorite, he also has people who aren't fully behind his WWE act. Teddy Long recently revealed that he wasn't too high on John Cena.

Cena broke into the business to seemingly kick off the Ruthless Aggression era, and in the decade that followed, established himself as WWE's Franchise Player.

He won 16 World Titles along the way before transitioning to a career in Hollywood, which has expanded to a level that professional wrestling has taken a back seat in his life. As announced, 2025 will be Cena's final year as an in-ring competitor, and he will embark on a highly publicized retirement tour.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long revealed that he wasn't a fan of John Cena, the WWE Superstar. As a human being, Long had the utmost respect for the Cenation Leader and recalled having multiple conversations with the wrestler about various things.

While Long didn't delve deeper into why he disliked Cena as a wrestling performer, he was pretty steadfast about his opinion, as you can view below:

"I'm not a John Cena fan. I'm just not a John Cena fan. I like the guy, and I have a lot of respect for him. I mean, I've talked to him about different stuff, but like I said, I'm just not a John Cena fan. I'll leave it with you. I'm not a John Cena fan." [From 16:30 onwards]

John Cena aspires to end his WrestleMania journey on a high note in WWE

This year's WrestleMania will be the last time John Cena wrestles at the mega show. While he initially sounded apprehensive about his abilities to crack into the world title picture, the Royal Rumble provided John Cena with the ideal pathway to a potential WrestleMania main event.

Cena has headlined countless shows in the past, though he has not gotten his hands on the elusive 17th world championship for years.

The 47-year-old recently declared himself for the Royal Rumble match and promised his fans to put in all the effort to win the star-studded match.

WWE would want John Cena in a high-profile WrestleMania showdown, and winning the Royal Rumble would get him one step closer to breaking the all-time record for world titles and give the company a huge storyline to push.

