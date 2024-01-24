Julia Hart and multiple AEW stars send supportive messages to Cora Jade following her surgery

Several AEW stars, including Julia Hart, reacted to Cora Jade's post-surgery photo on social media.

On a recent NXT house show, Cora Jade faced NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. During the match, the 23-year-old star was injured, which was later revealed to be a torn left ACL.

Recently, Cora Jade underwent surgery and posted a few post-op pictures on Instagram.

"They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL," Cora Jade shared.

Later, AEW stars Julia Hart, Tay Melo, and Red Velvet all wished a speedy recovery to the NXT Superstar.

Take a look at their comments :

AEW stars react to Cora Jade's post-surgery photo (Screenshot from Cora Jade's Instagram post)

Britt Baker applauds Julia Hart's character change

Julia Hart, a former Varsity Blondes Cheerleader brought a drastic change to her character after she joined the House of Black. Since then, many stars and veterans have praised the young star.

While speaking with Ring The Belle!, Britt Baker talked about the TBS Champion's improved skills. She also named Hart the 'rookie of the year'.

“I think especially Julia, I would pick her as my favorite, my rookie of the year, I guess, just because it’s a hard task, that character jump that she went from. She was the cheerleader. Yeah, it’s so weird, right? And now look at this character that she is now and it takes a lot to really go all in on that because if people don’t believe you, believe what you’re doing, you’re not selling that to anybody. But she’s all in on it and her in-ring has gotten so much better, but it’s the character," Britt Baker said.

Expand Tweet

On the ninth edition of Battle of the Belts, the House of Black member defeated Anna Jay in a thrilling match.

How long do you think the young star will hold the TBS Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.