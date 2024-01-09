Julia Hart names Alexa Bliss and retired WWE legend as her two biggest idols

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has opened up about the wrestlers she idolized growing up, including Alexa Bliss and a fan-favorite WWE legend.

The WWE legend in question is AJ Lee. She was one of the most prominent female wrestlers in the company between 2011 and 2015, before her retirement. Meanwhile, Julia Hart is currently among AEW's fastest-rising talents and the TBS Champion. Since joining House of Black, led by Malakai Black, Hart has scaled incredible heights in pro wrestling.

During her recent appearance on Busted Open, Julia Hart spoke about the wrestlers who inspired her the most. She further expressed her admiration for Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee, calling them her favorites:

"I would say when I was younger, two of my two biggest that I looked up to the most were AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much. I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they are [sic] my favorites growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most," said Hart. [H/T WrestlingINC]

AJ Lee's real-life husband, CM Punk, recently returned to WWE after nine years. Hence, many fans want the former Divas Champion to follow in Punk's footsteps and make a massive comeback.

Julia Hart also named some male WWE legends as her idols in wrestling

Julia Hart is working closely with former WWE Superstars Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews since they are a part of the same faction in AEW.

On Busted Open, the 22-year-old revealed that she idolized legends like Shawn Michaels, Edge (Adam Copeland), and Jeff Hardy at different points during their careers:

"Then, for men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one [favorite] growing up. It depends on, like, the periods of time because you have favorites, and then you move on [in terms of] who is your favorite. Jeff Hardy was always number one. Always loved Shawn Michaels, [and] Edge – now he's in AEW, which is crazy," Hart added. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Julia Hart has combined forces with up-and-coming talent Skye Blue on AEW TV. They are widely expected to feature in prominent feuds in the coming months.