Julia Hart reacts to another Malakai Black loss ahead of potential AEW exit

Malakai Black suffered a massive loss at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. He faced Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship but failed to dethrone the latter. Black's stablemate, Julia Hart, has now reacted to the bout's outcome.

A few weeks ago, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful updated fans about Black's AEW contract status during a Q&A session. Sapp disclosed that the House of Black member's deal was set to expire soon.

"Yes, his contract is close to extension time if they pick it up."

Amid widespread speculation about his AEW future, the former Aleister Black battled Adam Copeland in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship on May 26. While Buddy Matthews and Brody King tried to assist their teammate in the contest, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel shockingly showed up to side with The Rated-R Superstar.

Following Black's loss to the TNT Champion, Julia Hart posted a broken heart emoji on X/Twitter, hinting that she was upset with the match's result.

You can view Hart's tweet below.

Many are seemingly displeased with the former NXT Champion's booking in AEW. Last year, he lost crucial matches at high-profile pay-per-views like All In and Full Gear.

Zelina Vega reacts to Malakai Black's career-threatening spot at AEW Double or Nothing

The Barbed Wire Steel Cage match between Malakai Black and Adam Copeland featured many dangerous spots that shocked fans. At one point during the contest, Copeland wrapped a barbed wire around Black while he was lying on top of a table.

The Rated-R Superstar then climbed to the top of the cage to hit Black with an elbow drop. The sequence was very frightening to watch, as it was a risky maneuver. WWE Superstar and Black's real-life partner, Zelina Vega, reacted to the spot and seemingly expressed concern for the talents involved by posting an anxious or fearful emoji.

You can view her tweet below.

Malakai Black and Zelina Vega got married in November 2018. It will be interesting to see whether the AEW star will re-sign with the global juggernaut after his deal expires.

