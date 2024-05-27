Zelina Vega reacts after Adam 'Edge' Copeland destroys Malakai Black in career-threatening spot at AEW Double or Nothing

Zelina Vega recently reacted to a big spot from AEW Double or Nothing featuring her husband Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE. Vega is married to Black in real life.

During the Barbed Wire Steel Cage match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black, the former wrapped The House of Black leader in barbed wire and hit an elbow drop from the top of the cage. The spot was dangerous and could have led to serious injuries to both stars.

In a post on her official X/Twitter account, Vega shared her feelings about the spot in Black's Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Copeland. Zelina Vega posted the anxious/fearful emoji.

The former Edge has a history of neck injuries, which caused him to retire back in 2011 before getting cleared to return after nine years.

Following the spot, Copeland landed on his legs, which might not have been the best for his knees, although he seemingly told the referee he was alright.

As for Black, he didn't have the best position to protect himself from an Elbow Drop atop a cage due to being wrapped in barbed wire. Nevertheless, the two continued with the match until Copeland made Black pass out by applying a Crossface with a barbed wire.

Here's the video of the spot:

Zelina Vega calls Malakai Black 'Mi Amor' after his loss

The match between Malakai Black and Adam Copeland continued after the huge spot mentioned above. Brody King and Buddy Matthews interfered before Gangrel made the save for Copeland.

It was Black's first loss in AEW in 31 months when he was pinned by Cody Rhodes. Zelina Vega called Black her "Mi Amor" on X following the match, which was Spanish for "My Love."

Vega and Black worked together for several years when they were both in WWE. They tied the knot on November 23, 2018. They continue to support each other even though they are signed to different wrestling promotions.