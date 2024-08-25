Julia Hart seemingly drops a spoiler on her AEW status ahead of All In 2024

Former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart potentially teased her return amid her absence from TV for the past few months. The 22-year-old star dropped the tease with All In pay-per-view just around the corner.

Julia Hart has been out of action for the past four months now. She was last seen at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, where she lost her TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale. She had been rising in the ranks in the All Elite women's division before her absence.

With the AEW All In 2024 event just over the horizon, fans expect to see Julia at Wembley Stadium. Hart recently shared a photo of her on a potential flight to London on her Instagram story. The story has fans wondering if she will appear at the Wembley show this Sunday.

Although it is not yet known what role Julia might return at All In, she is a member of The House of Black. Furthermore, the group will compete in a Four-Way London Ladder match for the AEW World Trios Championship at the Wembley show. It will be interesting to see if Hart will be a part of the contest in any way.

Julia Hart was out of action due to a legit injury

Julia has been out of in-ring action for the past four months. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Julia suffered a shoulder injury during her match with Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty.

“Julia Hart injured her shoulder legit at some point in the match – we don’t know how serious it is,” Meltzer stated.

It remains to be seen if Julia has recovered from her injury and whether the fans will see her at All In.

Do you expect to see Hart at the Wembley Stadium this Sunday? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

