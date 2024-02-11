Julia Hart shows no remorse after stabbing popular AEW star

The current AEW TBS Champion, Julia Hart, shocked everyone by stabbing an All Elite star in his face with a spike on the latest episode of Collision. She recently took to social media to break her silence on the incident.

The AEW star in question is Mark Briscoe. Mark was set to square off against Brody King of the House of Black faction, who was accompanied by the TBS Champion, Julia Hart. It would be fair to say that Brody dominated Briscoe during the entire match before putting him down to earn a victory.

Following his win, Brody King kept on assaulting Mark Briscoe despite the referee trying to stop him. Later, Julia Hart stabbed Briscoe with a metal spike on his face and left him bleeding. After her brutal actions, Julia took to X/Twitter to send a three-word message.

"I did indeed," Julia Hart shared.

You can check out Julia Hart's tweet below:

Meanwhile, the House of Black just concluded their feud against FTR and Daniel Garcia after losing a steel cage match. On the other hand, TBS Champion Julia Hart is looking for new challenges after overcoming previous hurdles.

