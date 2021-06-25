Jungle Boy on his breakout match in AEW

Jungle Boy recently recalled his 2019 match against Chris Jericho as the "first big moment" of his AEW career.

Jungle Boy is widely regarded as one of the front runners to carry Tony Khan's company in the future. He recently grabbed headlines after winning the 21-man Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month.

The victory earned him an opportunity to compete for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

#JungleBoy picks up the win heading into THIS SATURDAY NIGHT's #AEWDynamite where he will challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW World Championship LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama.

Great seats are available now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Q3k26qBfNg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2021

Ahead of his upcoming bout against Omega, Jungle Boy spoke with TV Insider. The AEW star discussed numerous topics, including his breakout match in Tony Khan's promotion. Jungle Boy revealed that his match against Chris Jericho a few years ago was really special for his career.

Apart from Jericho, he mentioned that his bout against MJF back in 2020 helped elevate his status as a singles star. Jungle Boy also couldn't forget the big moment he received at this year's Double or Nothing event.

"The first big moment I had in AEW was versus Chris [Jericho]. I felt a lot of pressure going into that. For the first time, the world was really going to have its eyes on me. It was my first big test. The match I had against MJF at Double or Nothing [in 2020] was one of my first singles big opportunities. The last Double or Nothing this year felt monumental. With this whole pandemic and then hearing the people and how supportive they were, it felt really big," said Jungle Boy.

Will AEW's Jungle Boy do the unthinkable on Saturday Night Dynamite?

Jungle Boy may have had the most memorable moments early in his career, but his upcoming match against Kenny Omega is the biggest of them all.

On top of that, the inclusion of the AEW World Championship has added an extra layer of hype to their bout.

1 week from TONIGHT #AEWDynamite returns to LIVE Wednesdays, but #SaturdayNightDynamite is THIS Saturday at 8/7c on TNT! #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX defends against the #1 Contender #JungleBoy. PLUS Meet/Greets, Elevation+Dark Tapings

4pm doors 🎫- https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SjrQ4dL0Iw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2021

Both men have done a pretty good job building up their match, given the time they had. Jungle Boy was strongly booked against the champion during the storyline. Despite that, we don't expect Kenny Omega to lose his title as soon as this week.

Regardless of the outcome, fans will be in for a treat as both men will surely tear the house down with their big maneuvers.

Do you think Jungle Boy's match against senior veterans helped him take his career forward? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry