Jungle Boy seemingly pokes fun at CM Punk during the AEW Full Gear media scrum

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has not been seen on the promotion since the backstage altercation following his rant during the media scrum post the All Out pay-per-view. This past Saturday night was the first pay-per-view of the promotion since All Out and during the post-show media scrum, Jungle Boy Jack Perry savagely mocked the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

CM Punk was the main event of the All Out pay-per-view. He defeated Jon Moxley and regained his World title. During the post-show media scrum at All Out, CM Punk was the first wrestler to be a part of it, he was bloodied, tired, and eating muffins. He went on a rant against Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the EVPs of the company, The Elite.

Coincidentally, Jungle Boy was in the opening match of Full Gear and was the last wrestler to attend the media scrum. He too was bloodied and brought some food to eat as well. The only difference between him and Punk was that he answered the media in a calm and collective manner.

Several fans and the media picked this up as a clear shot at the former AEW World Champion.

Jungle Boy still with blood on his face, eating pancakes at the scrum, just seems like another FU to CM Punk

AEW fans turned on CM Punk during Full Gear

Throughout the entire pay-per-view, several shots at the self-proclaimed Best in the World were taken, not only by wrestlers but by fans alike.

One of the biggest moments of the show was the return of The Elite. The first-ever AEW World Trios Champions made their return to challenge Death Triangle for the Trios titles. During the match, the fans chanted "F*** CM Punk", and The Young Bucks encouraged the crowd to continue the chant.

The wrestling world was not happy with the crowd turning on the former world champion.

During the main event, MJF also took a shot at the multi-time WWE Champion by mocking his entrance.

What was your reaction to the several digs at the self-proclaimed Best in the World? Drop them in the comments section below.

