"Just amazing how this worked out" - Ex-WWE booker accuses Chris Jericho of burying former United States Champion in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently accused Chris Jericho for burying AEW talent during his latest ROH title run.

Jericho captured the ROH title from Claudio Castagnoli in September of this year. He later defended his world title against former Ring of Honor titleholders such as Colt Cabana, Tomohiro Ishii, and Bryan Danielson. His run came to an end at the Final Battle event, where he submitted to Castagnoli so the Swiss Superman could recapture the title.

Speaking on a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE booker suggested that Jericho's ROH World title run was a burial of the stars he faced.

"Does anybody think it's coincidental or just amazing how this worked out. That Chris Jericho got to defend the title against and beat in the middle of the ring a different former champion of some description every week on TV for six or eight weeks. On National cable television on TBS with, at least by their standards, a lot of people watching anywhere from 750-900,000 give or take...," said the veteran.

Cornette pointed to the fact that Claudio recaptured the title with just 10% of the audience who watched the original world title loss.

"But when it comes time to drop it, oh I'll be happy to drop that title to Claudio on a f*cking Ring of Honor secondary pay-per-view that may not be seen by 75,000 people much less 750,000," Cornette added. [From 3:19 onwards]

Castagnoli tried for the title before the Final Battle event. Alongside Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, he challenged Jericho for the ROH title in a four-way match at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho suffered a major upset during this week's AEW Dynamite

Action Andretti @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork 🏽 I really just pinned one of the best to ever do this…. Follow your dreams, and don’t ever let anyone tell you, that you can’t!!! @AEW I really just pinned one of the best to ever do this…. Follow your dreams, and don’t ever let anyone tell you, that you can’t!!! @AEW @TBSNetwork 🙌🏽

While an argument is being made that his ROH title came to the detriment of other workers, Jericho suffered a major defeat this past week that no one saw coming.

The crowd was hot for Action Andretti as he made his AEW Dynamite debut. The 24-year-old had worked Dark tapings previously but had yet to earn a win throughout his time with the company.

So the crowd erupted when Andretti pinned the former WWE Champion to score the biggest win of his career. His performance was clearly enough to impress Tony Khan, as it was announced later that he had signed a contract with AEW.

