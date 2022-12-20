"Just another Eva Marie, look and no skill" - Wrestling fans claim they will stop watching WWE if Triple H brings back AEW star's partner 

The wrestling world is up against Lana's (CJ Perry) WWE return. Perry is currently married to AEW star Miro.

Taking to social media, fans reacted to a tweet from Sportskeeda Wrestling. The same tweet questioned whether WWE needs to bring Lana back now that the company is under Triple H's regime.

The majority of the fans were against the idea. Perry's husband is currently signed to AEW and works under the name Miro.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Kevin @mercurysgod @SKWrestling_ Please god no. Lana gone Sasha gone Nia gone 2022 has been a great year. @SKWrestling_ Please god no. Lana gone Sasha gone Nia gone 2022 has been a great year.

Only Speaking Truth @AEW_Akash @SKWrestling_ No lana fits better in AEW because she can't wrestle same as Aew womens wrestlers @SKWrestling_ No lana fits better in AEW because she can't wrestle same as Aew womens wrestlers

Guitar93 @Guitar935 @SKWrestling_ If she can obtain some wrestling attributes....otherwise just another Eva Marie, look and no skill @SKWrestling_ If she can obtain some wrestling attributes....otherwise just another Eva Marie, look and no skill

Lana (CJ Perry) is best known for her time as Miro's (Rusev) manager in WWE. However, she did step foot in the ring during her time in the company and competed as an active in-ring performer.

Perry was released in June 2021 due to budget cuts.

Former WWE star Miro recently reacted to his current AEW absence

Former WWE star, Miro recently responded to his AEW absence. The former United States Champion expressed his frustration.

Speaking to MUSE TV in a recent interview, Miro claimed that the decision was not in his hands. He said:

"It's not up to me. I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity."

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, is a former TNT Champion. Upon his AEW debut, he was introduced as one of the strongest on-screen characters and quickly became a fan favorite.

He eventually defeated Darby Allin to win the TNT Championship. But since losing to Sammy Guevera, The Redeemer has barely appeared on television.

One of his most recent appearances was in a six-man tag team match, with Miro teaming up with Darby Allin and Sting against the House of Black in a winning effort at the All Out pay-per-view.

Miro also competed at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he lost in a four-way for the All-Atlantic Championship. The match included Malakai Black, Clark Connors, and eventual winner PAC.

