"It's not up to me" - 3-time WWE United States Champion vents frustrations over lack of opportunity

Former WWE star Miro has expressed frustration with his booking in AEW.

The three-time United States Champion joined AEW in 2020 after his WWE release. He dominated his opposition on his road to the TNT Championship, which he held for 140 days last year. But since losing the title to Sammy Guevara, he has wrestled just five times. He has wrestled just four times in 2022 despite being a present titleholder for over a third of '21.

Reports emerged recently explaining that his absence is not necessarily by his own volition. Despite there being no injury, it was reported that he and AEW had yet to come to terms with a creative direction.

The Redeemer recently spoke to MUSE TV about his absence. He explained that the decision was not in his hands and he is waiting for the opportunity.

"It's not up to me. I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity," Miro said. [H/T Fightful]

After not making an appearance since Full Gear 2021, Miro returned in the summer earlier this year. He wrestled at the Forbidden Door and All Out events in June and September, respectively. But has yet to make a return to the ring.

Disco Inferno shared his opinion on the former WWE star's absence

Many fans have expressed their disappointment with how the former WWE star has been presented in Tony Khan's promotion. But even veterans of the business have commented on the matter.

Disco Inferno recently spoke about his feelings on the subject. He claimed that from what he could gather, it appeared as though Miro was declining a return to face Orange Cassidy.

"Here's what I am assuming from this, from what you've told me today... the fact that Miro has been turning down a lot of creative, that they're going to bring Miro out just so he can do a job to Orange Cassidy here on Rampage Friday night," said Inferno. [From 24:55 - 25:11]

The current TNT Champion, Samoa Joe, called out former champs Miro and Cody Rhodes following Final Battle. Perhaps that could be a starting point for the Bulgarian Brute to return.

