Disco Inferno feels former WWE US Champion refused to do a "job" and turned down major AEW return offer 

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently brought up a potential reason for a former WWE star reportedly refusing to return to AEW. The star in question is Miro (fka Rusev).

While he had a great run earlier in the Jacksonville-based promotion as the TNT Champion, his recent absence from AEW television has been an eyesore for many. Recent reports also pointed out the startling news that the Redeemer was not suffering from any injury; instead, his absence was due to disagreements with the pitched creative plans.

In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno brought up the same topic while speculating the following:

"Here's what I am assuming from this, from what you've told me today... the fact that Miro has been turning down a lot of creative, that they're going to bring Miro out just so he can do a job to Orange Cassidy here on Rampage Friday night," said Inferno. (24:55 - 25:11)

Jim Cornette also wants the AEW star to move to WWE

With Miro being absent from TV recently, Jim Cornette believes that he would be better off in the Triple H-led promotion.

Miro has only wrestled in 4 matches in AEW this year. He was absent for the first 5 months of 2022 due to various external commitments and injury rehabilitation. With only 3 wins and 1 loss, many fans have called out the mismanagement of the former WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, this has not escaped the notice of veteran critics.

In an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed how the Redemeer had been wasted by Tony Khan:

"Is Miro still in AEW? Soon as he straightened up and became an A*s-kicking beast he disappeared. (...) He would work in the WWE, wouldn't be a top guy, but he would work." (02:47:59 - 2:48:25)

However, it remains to be seen when Miro will be back in the squared circle.

Would you like to see Miro go back to WWE as Rusev? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below!

